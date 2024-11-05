Clippers overcome 26-point deficit for their 1st victory at Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have a history of making things hard on themselves. So why should trying to win for the first time at their new home be any different? It took five attempts, but the Clippers finally broke Monday night through at Intuit Dome, overcoming a 26-point deficit in a 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Said center Ivica Zubac: “That’s the Clippers way. We can’t do it the easy way.” Owner Steve Ballmer joked around with the players before the game that he thought his new $2 billion building was cursed and that he might have to tear it down and start over.

