Clippers’ Leonard to team: ‘dial in deeper’ without George

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers are breathing a sigh of relief that Paul George’s knee injury wasn’t as devastating as it first appeared. The All-Star guard suffered a sprained right knee in a game against the Thunder. He’ll be reevaluated in two to three weeks, around the time the Clippers hope to be preparing for a first-round playoff series. Coach Tyronn Lue says George’s diagnosis is “the best-case scenario” considering the injury looked much worse. Kawhi Leonard is calling on his teammates to come into the final eight games of the regular season even more focused.

