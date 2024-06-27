Clippers leave an empty seat for Jerry West in their war room at ‘bittersweet’ draft without him

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two-day NBA draft was tinged with sadness for the Los Angeles Clippers without Jerry West in their war room. He spent the last seven years as a consultant for the team, helping recruit Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Hall of Famer died June 12 at age 86. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank says the draft was like Christmas for West because he loved knowing and meeting the players who were chosen. The Clippers left a seat in their war room for West and put some of his favorite items on it. Frank says the draft was “bittersweet” without West who was a valued friend, mentor and adviser.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.