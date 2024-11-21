Clippers leading scorer Norman Powell to miss 2 games with hamstring injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers leading scorer Norman Powell was out of Wednesday night’s lineup against the Orlando Magic with a hamstring injury. Coach Tyronn Lue says Powell will also miss Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings. Powell got hurt during the first half of Monday’s win against the Golden State Warriors. He’s averaging a career-best and team-leading 23.3 points. The Clippers have been without superstar Kawhi Leonard so far this season because of ongoing issues with his knee.

