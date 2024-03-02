Clippers guard Russell Westbrook breaks left hand in first half against Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook fractured his left hand in the first half of the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Washington Wizards. Westbrook had six points and one assist in 10 minutes off the bench. He left with 8:10 remaining in the second quarter and did not return. The Clippers went on to win 140-115. Westbrook had played in every game for the Clippers this season, averaging 11.1 points.

