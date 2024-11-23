Clippers extend home winning streak to seven, knock off Kings 104-88 in NBA Cup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden had 22 points and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 104-88 win over the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Cup game on Friday night. Derrick Jones Jr. added 17, and Los Angeles has now won seven straight home games after dropping its first four at the new Intuit Dome. De’Aaron Fox had 25 of his 29 points in the second half for the Kings, who put up a fight but ultimately couldn’t overcome their early struggles.

