Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined $35,000 for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, left, is held back by guard James Harden after being called for a technical foul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has been fined $35,000 for publicly criticizing game officials and questioning their integrity. The Clippers rallied from a significant deficit after Lue’s ejection, roaring back to beat the Warriors 130-125 on Wednesday night. Lue was then caught on video in an apparently semi-public area near the Clippers’ locker room at Chase Center yelling about the referees. Lue’s Clippers have been on a profound roll since the start of December, going 28-7 with the addition of James Harden.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.