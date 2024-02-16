Clippers coach Tyronn Lue fined $35,000 for saying officials at Golden State were ‘cheating’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has been fined $35,000 for publicly criticizing game officials and questioning their integrity. The Clippers rallied from a significant deficit after Lue’s ejection, roaring back to beat the Warriors 130-125 on Wednesday night. Lue was then caught on video in an apparently semi-public area near the Clippers’ locker room at Chase Center yelling about the referees. Lue’s Clippers have been on a profound roll since the start of December, going 28-7 with the addition of James Harden.

