Clippers bring back Nicolas Batum and sign Kevin Porter Jr.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, with the team signing the veteran forward along with guard Kevin Porter Jr. Batum played in 60 games for the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers last season. He was part of the trade that brought James Harden to the Clippers. Batum was reluctant to leave the Clippers, having credited coach Tyronn Lue with saving his career. Porter played in Greece last season. After being drafted in 2019 out of the University of Southern California, Porter played 196 games with Cleveland and Houston.

