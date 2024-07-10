Clippers bring back Nicolas Batum and sign Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicolas Batum is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, with the team signing the veteran forward along with forward Derrick Jones Jr. and guard Kevin Porter Jr. Batum played in 60 games for the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers last season. He was part of the trade that brought James Harden to the Clippers. Batum was reluctant to leave the Clippers, having credited coach Tyronn Lue with saving his career. Jones made the NBA Finals last season, when the Mavs lost to the Boston Celtics. Porter played in Greece last season.

