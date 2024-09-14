Clinical Marseille scores twice to beat unlucky Nice in French league

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — New Marseille striker Neal Maupay has scored on his full debut against his former club in a 2-0 win over Nice in the French league. Nice hit the woodwork three times on Saturday. On a day when Marseille celebrated its 125th anniversary, Maupay was handed his first start by coach Roberto De Zerbi. Marseille remains unbeaten.

