Clingan leads top-ranked UConn to its 11th straight win, 71-62 over Butler

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn to its 11th straight win, 71-62 over Butler. Cam Spencer added 20 points for the Huskies, who improved to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in the Big East. DJ Davis scored 21 points and Jahmyl Telfort had 17 for Butler, which entered on a four-game winning streak. The Huskies never trailed and led by 14 in the first half. But an 11-0 run by the Bulldogs that stretched into the second half cut it to 35-32 shortly after the break. Connecticut extended the lead back to 44-35 after a steal and layup by Tristen Newton, and it was 49-40 after a highlight-reel, alley-oop dunk from Spencer to Samson Johnson.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.