Clingan leads top-ranked UConn to its 11th straight win, 71-62 over Butler

By PAT EATON-ROBB The Associated Press
Butler center Andre Screen, left, and UConn center Donovan Clingan wrestle for the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn to its 11th straight win, 71-62 over Butler. Cam Spencer added 20 points for the Huskies, who improved to 21-2 overall and 11-1 in the Big East. DJ Davis scored 21 points and Jahmyl Telfort had 17 for Butler, which entered on a four-game winning streak. The Huskies never trailed and led by 14 in the first half. But an 11-0 run by the Bulldogs that stretched into the second half cut it to 35-32 shortly after the break. Connecticut extended the lead back to 44-35 after a steal and layup by Tristen Newton, and it was 49-40 after a highlight-reel, alley-oop dunk from Spencer to Samson Johnson.

