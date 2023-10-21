Climate controlled: Chase Field’s roof closed for Game 4 of NLCS with 102-degree weather outside

PHOENIX (AP) — The retractable roof at Chase Field was closed for Game 4 of the NL Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies after temperatures spiked to a record 104 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. The temperature at game time was 102 outside, but it was a pleasant 76 in the climate-controlled stadium. The roof has been open at Chase Field just once this postseason and that was for Game 3 of the NL Division Series, which the D-backs won 4-2 over the Dodgers on Oct. 11. The victory finished a three-game sweep of the best-of-five series.

