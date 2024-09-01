Clifton McDowell’s two fourth-quarter TD runs rallies McNeese to 21-7 victory over Southern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Clifton McDowell had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs, D’Angelo Durham added a third and McNeese rallied for a 21-7 victory over Southern, spoiling the Jaguars’ season opener. Southern took advantage of a McNeese turnover to grab a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jamarius Brown sacked McDowell for a 6-yard loss on first down and Zak Yassine recovered a fumble by Joshon Barbie on the next play, giving Southern the ball on the Cowboys’ 32-yard line. Jaylon Wood’s 1-yard plunge capped an eight-play drive. The Jaguars’ lead stood until McDowell scored on a 6-yard run on the second play following a blocked field-goal attempt and return with 11 minutes remaining. McDowell gave McNeese (1-1) the lead on a 1-yard plunge with 9:24 left following another turnover.

