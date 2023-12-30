Clifford Omoruyi has double-double; Derek Simpson hits late 3 to lift Rutgers over Stonehill 59-58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Clifford Omoruyi scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Derek Simpson hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left and Rutgers beat Stonehill 59-58. Rutgers led 42-32 before Stonehill used a 16-1 run for a 47-43 lead with 9:39 remaining. Chas Stinson made a 3-pointer and had seven points, and Todd Brogna and Tony Felder also each hit a 3 during the stretch for the Skyhawks. Aundre Hyatt’s 3-pointer for Rutgers tied it 51-all with 6:35 to play, and neither team held more than a three-point advantage the rest of the way. Stinson scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds for Stonehill (2-13).

