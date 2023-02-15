Clevinger reports as MLB probes domestic violence charges

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Newly signed right-hander Mike Clevinger has reported with other Chicago White Sox pitchers and catchers to spring training despite facing allegations of domestic violence. Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following the allegations made public by Olivia Finestead in an Instagram post on Jan. 24. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Wednesday the team’s “only option” is to allow Clevinger to report while awaiting results of MLB’s investigation into the allegations. The 32-year-old Clevinger agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract as a free agent with the White Sox on Dec. 4.

