Clevinger feels vindicated, expects to pitch in next week

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger said he feels vindicated and is focusing on the season, speaking two days after Major League Baseball announced he will not be disciplined following the investigation of a domestic violence allegation. Clevinger says “I appreciate everyone who waited until the verdict was out, waited until the facts came out. I appreciate anyone who didn’t rush to judgment and kept their cool and understood the ramifications of these accusations.” He adds: “I’m just trying to move forward. I want to focus on baseball now.”

