Clevinger and bullpen pitch 3-hitter, White Sox beat Tigers 6-0

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Clevinger combined with two relievers on a three-hitter, Luis Robert Jr. broke up rookie Reese Olson’s no-hit bid to spark a go-ahead, two-run seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 on Friday night.

After Robert singled with one out in the seventh, Yoán Moncada hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer that chased Olson (3-7). Moncada added an RBI single in a four-run eighth.

Coming off a victory Wednesday at Kansas City, Chicago won back-to-back road games for the first time since Aug. 5-6 at Cleveland. The Tigers have lost three of four since sweeping the White Sox last weekend.

Clevinger (7-7) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none, improving to 9-3 with a 2.24 ERA against the Tigers. He retired his last 10 batters.

Lane Ramsey and Bryan Shaw each got three outs in Chicago’s sixth shutout this season. The Tigers have been blanked 15 times.

Detroit advanced just one batter in scoring position. Andy Ibañez doubled with two out in the second, but Clevinger struck out Parker Meadows.

Olson, a 24-year-old right-hander, made his 15th big league start and 18th appearance. He allowed two runs and two hits in 6 2/3 innings with one walk, a hit batter and five strikeouts. He threw 60 of a career-high 104 pitches for strikes.

Robert hit a 2-2 slider into the left-field corner for a double on Olson’s 94th pitch. Eloy Jiménez followed with a flyout and Moncada hit his eighth homer.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run double in the eighth off Brendan White, and Jiménez and Moncada added RBI singles.

ON HIS WAY UP

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long will make his major league debut as Detroit’s starting pitcher on Sunday. Gipson-Long, acquired from Minnesota last season for reliever Daniel Norris, is 8-8 with a 4.33 ERA in 19 starts and three relief appearances for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. He takes the rotation slot of Matt Manning, who broke a foot when hit by a comebacker this week.

UP NEXT

LHP Tarik Skubal (4-3, 3.77) will face the White Sox on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.