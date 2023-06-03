Clevinger, 4 relievers combine for shutout as White Sox beat Tigers 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined on Chicago’s fourth shutout, Tim Anderson scored a run and drove in one, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Friday.

Clevinger pitched three-hit ball over five innings in first start since May 17. He struck out six and walked one after being sidelined because of inflammation in his right wrist.

Keynan Middleton (1-0), Reynaldo López and Joe Kelly each gave up a hit while working a scoreless inning. Kendall Graveman retired all three batters in the ninth for his fifth save and the White Sox came away with the win after losing four of five.

Detroit, which won three of four at home against Chicago last weekend, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine while spoiling a solid start by Reese Olson (0-1) in his major league debut. The 23-year-old right-hander didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, when he gave up two runs. He struck out six and walked one.

The White Sox’s first hits came when Romy Gonzalez and Anderson chased Olson with back-to-back singles to start a two-run sixth. Andrew Benintendi drove in the first run when he greeted Will Vest with a single, and Eloy Jiménez added an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

The White Sox got another run in the seventh, when Anderson drove in Jake Burger with a double to left against Mason Englert.

The Tigers had runners on first and second with none out in the eighth after Joe Kelly walked Akil Baddoo and Javier Báez singled, only to come away empty-handed when Eric Haase grounded to the pitcher.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Alex Faedo (right middle fingernail soreness) had his scheduled start pushed back to Tuesday. LHP Matthew Boyd will start Sunday in his place, manager A.J. Hinch said. … RHP Matt Manning (broken right foot) threw live batting practice Friday and will have another session early next week in Philadelphia. … LHP Tarik Skubal (strained left elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Sunday. … The Tigers now list OF Riley Greene’s injury as a stress reaction in his left fibula after previously describing it as a stress fracture.

White Sox: Besides getting Clevinger back from the 15-day injured list, the White Sox reinstated INF Elvis Andrus from the 10-day IL. They designated INF Hanser Alberto for assignment and optioned RHP Jesse Scholtens to Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

The weekend series continues with RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.50 ERA) starting for Detroit and RHP Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.88) getting the ball for Chicago.

