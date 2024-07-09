Cleveland’s José Ramírez joins field for Home Run Derby on July 15

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland’s José Ramírez has become the sixth member of the eight-man Home Run Derby field. The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. previously committed to the July 15 event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, trying to win for the third time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.