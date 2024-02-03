Cleveland’s double-double helps balanced Miami defeat Virginia Tech 82-74

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland had 15 points and 13 rebounds, five Miami players scored in double figures and the Hurricanes defeated Virginia Tech 82-74. Norchad Omier and Kyshawn George led Miami with 16 points each. Nijel Pack and Bensley Joseph added 14 each. After trailing by 10 points with 12 minutes to go, Miami took the lead at 60-59 when Bensley Joseph hit a 3-pointer with 6:47 remaining. After Virginia Tech went back ahead by five points, Miami forced a series of turnovers and the Hokies attempted only three shots in the next 4 1/2 minutes. A dunk by Cleveland capped a 9-0 run that gave Miami a 75-67 lead with 58 seconds remaining.

