Cleveland’s Darius Garland, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram miss game with injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram are among 14 players ruled out with injuries for the teams’ game. Garland, who has left groin soreness, had started the first 16 contests for Cleveland, which has the best record in the NBA at 15-1. The Cavaliers’ franchise-record winning streak ended Tuesday in Boston 120-117, with Garland missing 18 of 21 field-goal attempts. Ingram has a bilateral ankle sprain and is averaging a team-high 23.2 points. New Orleans’ top six scorers were unavailable in Cleveland, including three other starters.

