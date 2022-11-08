Cleveland’s Chris Antonetti voted MLB Executive of the Year

By The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti is shown during a pregame ceremony before a baseball game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Cleveland. Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Dermer]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams. Cleveland went 92-70 while using 17 players who made their major league debuts. The youngest team in the postseason, the Guardians lost a five-game Division Series to the New York Yankees. Antonetti, 47, has been in charge of Cleveland’s baseball operations as general manager from 2011-15 and president of baseball operations since October 2015.

