Cleveland wins MLB draft lottery, will have top pick for 1st time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cleveland will have the No. 1 pick in next year’s amateur baseball draft for the first time, winning a lottery on the second try after Washington came out with the top spot initially but was ineligible. Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the lottery in their March 2022 labor contract, an innovation to discourage struggling teams from deliberately trying for a top draft pick by getting rid of veterans. The 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs enter the weighted lottery. The draft is July 14 in Arlington, Texas.

