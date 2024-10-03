Cleveland visits Washington in a matchup of teams with seasons going in opposite directions

The Cleveland Browns visit the Washington Commanders in a matchup of teams going in different directions. Deshaun Watson and the Browns are looking to get their season on track after back-to-back losses dropped them to 1-3. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are on a three-game winning streak. Cleveland has won the past two meetings. But Washington goes in as a 3 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook.

