Cleveland visits Washington in a matchup of teams with seasons going in opposite directions

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after the Browns were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders 20-16 in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

The Cleveland Browns visit the Washington Commanders in a matchup of teams going in different directions. Deshaun Watson and the Browns are looking to get their season on track after back-to-back losses dropped them to 1-3. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are on a three-game winning streak. Cleveland has won the past two meetings. But Washington goes in as a 3 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook.

