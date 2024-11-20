Cleveland to bid for WNBA team. City has strong history with women’s hoops, Rockers once in league

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland wants back in the WNBA game. With interest in women’s pro basketball surging, Rock Entertainment Group, which is also tied into the NBA’s Cavaliers, is trying to bring a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland. Cleveland previously had a WNBA team — the Rockers — from 1997 to 2003. The WNBA is adding three expansion teams in the next two seasons with Golden State, Portland and Toronto joining to boost the league’s franchises to 15. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said the WNBA would like to add a 16th team by the 2028 season.

