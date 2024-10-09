Cleveland shut out by Detroit for 2nd straight game in AL Division Series

DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians knew what was coming in Game 3, and it didn’t matter. The pitching plans for the Detroit Tigers are working quite well at the moment. Detroit sent six pitchers to the mound while shutting out Cleveland for the second straight game, winning 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Cleveland has a chance to send the ALDS back home with a win on Thursday night. Vogt said Tanner Bibee will start Game 4 for the AL Central champions. The Tigers are looking to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2013.

