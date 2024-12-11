Cleveland radio announcer Tom Hamilton wins Hall of Fame’s Frick Award for broadcasting excellence

DALLAS (AP) — Tom Hamilton, who has called Cleveland games on the radio for 35 seasons, is the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award winner for excellence in broadcasting. The announcement was made Wednesday during the winter meetings. The 70-year-old Hamilton joined the team’s broadcast in 1990, when he was first with Herb Score in the booth and was part of the coverage of their World Series appearances in 1995 and 1997. Hamilton became the voice of the franchise when Score retired after that second World Series. Hamilton will be honored during the Hall of Fame’s induction weekend from July 25-28 in Cooperstown, New York.

