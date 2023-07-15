Cleveland Guardians place right-hander Shane Bieber on 15-day injured list with forearm irritation

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed right-hander Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with forearm irritation. Manager Terry Francona said Bieber’s scheduled Saturday visit to see Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers orthopedist who sees athletes from across the country, was pushed back to Sunday. Francona said by backdating the beginning of the IL period, the 28-year-old two-time All-Star could be back in 11 days. Bieber is making $10.01 million and is unsigned beyond this season. He has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

