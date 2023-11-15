Cleveland Guardians designate starter Cal Quantrill for assignment after injury-filled 2023 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians made a surprise roster move with starter Cal Quantrill, designating the right-hander for assignment. Quantrill had a rough 2023 season, going 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA and making two trips to the injured list with shoulder issues. He finished nicely, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in his last six starts. The 28-year-old Quantrill was a big part of the Guardians winning the AL Central in 2022 when he went 15-5 and made 32 starts. Cleveland has seven days to trade or release Quantrill — or hope he can get through waivers. He’s eligible for arbitration and is under team contractual control until 2026. Quantrill was projected to make about $6.6 million in arbitration next season.

