Cleveland Guardians are off to a blazing start with MLB’s best record under rookie manager

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians rarely have started a season like this. With a series sweep over Oakland this weekend, Cleveland improved the best record in the majors to 16-6, the club’s hottest start through 22 games since 1999. The fast start has surprised everyone but the Guardians, who felt their 76-win season in 2023 was not reflective of their talent. First-year manager Stephen Vogt has made all the right moves so far and the Guardians are getting contributions from everyone on their roster.

