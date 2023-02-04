Cleveland, Florida State hold off Louisville, win 81-78

By The Associated Press
Louisville forward Kamari Lands (22) drives past Florida State guard Tom House (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Matt Cleveland drove the baseline for a layup with 1:32 left to allow Florida State to fend off a late, 17-2 run by Louisville to escape with an 81-78 victory. After picking up their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, a 68-58 win over Georgia Tech to give first-year coach Kenny Payne his first conference win, the Cardinals put on a spirited, 19-4 rally to come back from a 15-point deficit with 15:40 left to tie the game at 76 with 1:24 to play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.