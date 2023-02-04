Cleveland, Florida State hold off Louisville, win 81-78

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Matt Cleveland drove the baseline for a layup with 1:32 left to allow Florida State to fend off a late, 17-2 run by Louisville to escape with an 81-78 victory. After picking up their first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season, a 68-58 win over Georgia Tech to give first-year coach Kenny Payne his first conference win, the Cardinals put on a spirited, 19-4 rally to come back from a 15-point deficit with 15:40 left to tie the game at 76 with 1:24 to play.

