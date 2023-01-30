Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who pounded a drum while sitting in Cleveland’s outfield bleachers during baseball games for five decades has died. John Adams was 71. The Guardians announced Adams’ death on Monday. Adams first hauled a bass drum that he bought for $25 at a garage sale to a game at Municipal Stadium during the 1973 season. He moved with the team to its new downtown ballpark in the 1990s and became a Cleveland sports icon. Adams drummed during more than 3,500 games, including three All-Star Games and three World Series. He was honored by the team last season with a replica bronze sculpture of his drum.

