Cleveland cuts former All-Star RHP Noah Syndergaard after Sunday’s start against Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays. Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs. Syndergaard is 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 starts with the Dodgers and Guardians. He’s owed $2,446,237 of his $13 million salary for the final five weeks of the season. Cleveland acquired Syndergaard from Los Angeles on July 26 in exchange for infielder Amed Rosario.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.