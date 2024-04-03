Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell out against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell is sidelined again for the Cleveland Cavaliers, sitting out a game against his former team. Mitchell will not play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night due to injury management. The All-Star guard has played in just seven games since the break, while sitting out seven games with a left knee bone bruise and then six games with a broken nose. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff expects Mitchell to return to the lineup when the Cavaliers face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Bickerstaff faces a similar decision with another back-to-back set coming up against the Lakers and the Clippers on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.