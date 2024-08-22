Cleveland Cavaliers founder and former Guardians owner Nick Mileti dies at 93

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nick Mileti, who helped found the Cleveland Cavaliers and became a prominent figure in the city’s sports landscape in the 1970s, has died. He was 93. A Guardians spokesman says Mileti died in his sleep Wednesday in Rocky River, Ohio. Mileti started his sports career by purchasing a minor league hockey team, the Cleveland Barons, and the Cleveland Arena in 1968. In 1970, he helped bring the NBA to Cleveland by selling shares of the expansion-team Cavaliers. In 1972, he became part of an ownership group that purchased the city’s Major League Baseball team, then named the Indians. He got out of baseball in 1975 and sold his stake in the Cavaliers in 1980. Mileti was inducted into the Cavs’ Wall of Honor in 2019.

