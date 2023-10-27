Cleveland Cavaliers forward Bobby “Bingo” Smith, part of “Miracle of Richfield” team, dead at 77

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby “Bingo ” Smith, a small forward who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers climb from expansion team to playoff contender in the 1970s, has died. He was 77. The Cavs announced Smith’s passing on Thursday night. There was no immediate known cause of death. Smith had battled health issues in recent years. He’s one of seven former players to have his number retired by Cleveland. Smith he was selected by Cleveland in the 1970 expansion draft. He led the Cavs in scoring in the 1974-75 season, and the following year Smith helped Cleveland make the playoffs for the first time. The Cavs rallied to upset the heavily favored Washington Bullets in a seven-game series now known as the “Miracle of Richfield.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.