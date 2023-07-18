Cleveland Browns swapping their logo-less orange helmets for white ones in three games this season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will shelve those classic logo-less orange helmets for three games this season. With a nod to the team’s storied past, the Browns will wear white helmets for the first time since 1951. Cleveland will break out the all-white retro look — white helmets, jerseys, and pants — Week 2 in Pittsburgh, at home in Week 6 against San Francisco and again in Week 17 against the New York Jets. The Browns wore white helmets during their first six seasons in the NFL before switching to the orange shell for the 1952 season. Last year, the NFL began allowing teams to wear an alternate helmet.

