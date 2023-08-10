Cleveland Browns signing free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris to 1-year deal, source tells AP

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris completes a drill during a combined NFL football training camp against the San Francisco 49ers at the Broncos' headquarters on Aug. 16, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. The Cleveland Browns are signing veteran free agent defensive tackle Harris, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP the Cleveland Browns are signing free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris. Harris, who was released by Seattle in March, agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 31-year-old Harris still had to take a physical. Harris’ signing is expected to be official Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Harris started 15 games last season with the Seahawks, recording two sacks and 44 tackles. In Cleveland he’ll join a revamped defensive line and likely be paired up front with tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, another free agent signing.

