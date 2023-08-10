Cleveland Browns signing free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris to 1-year deal, source tells AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP the Cleveland Browns are signing free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris. Harris, who was released by Seattle in March, agreed to terms on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 31-year-old Harris still had to take a physical. Harris’ signing is expected to be official Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Harris started 15 games last season with the Seahawks, recording two sacks and 44 tackles. In Cleveland he’ll join a revamped defensive line and likely be paired up front with tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, another free agent signing.

