Cleveland Browns leaning on 3-back committee to keep running game rolling without star Nick Chubb

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns knew one player couldn’t replace star running back Nick Chubb. It has taken three. When Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Browns worried their running game would never recover. However, the team is rolling behind a trio of backs — Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. While none of them has Chubb’s inside/outside ability, the three combine to give Cleveland’s offense needed balance. Hunt was re-signed two days after Chubb got hurt and has been relishing a second homecoming with his hometown team. Cleveland’s running game will face a stiff test Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and their top-ranked defense.

