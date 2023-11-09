Cleveland Browns leaning on 3-back committee to keep running game rolling without star Nick Chubb

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns knew one player couldn’t replace star running back Nick Chubb. It has taken three. When Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Browns worried their running game would never recover. However, the team is rolling behind a trio of backs — Kareem Hunt, Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. While none of them has Chubb’s inside/outside ability, the three combine to give Cleveland’s offense needed balance. Hunt was re-signed two days after Chubb got hurt and has been relishing a second homecoming with his hometown team. Cleveland’s running game will face a stiff test Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and their top-ranked defense.

