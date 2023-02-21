Cleveland Browns fire special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has been fired following four seasons and numerous costly mistakes by his units. The move came six weeks after coach Kevin Stefanski fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods following a 7-10 season. Priefer spent three seasons on Stefanski’s staff and filled in for him when the coach had COVID-19 and missed the Browns’ wild-card win over Pittsburgh in the 2020 season. Priefer coached with Stefanski in Minnesota and was retained by him after the Browns fired coach Freddie Kitchens following the 2019 season. Stefanski now has four vacancies on his staff.

