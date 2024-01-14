Cleveland and Pack combine for 40 points to help Miami turn back Virginia Tech 75-71

By The Associated Press
Miami's Kyshawn George (7) attempts to pass while defended by Virginia Tech's Sean Pedulla (3) and Brandon Rechsteiner (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points, Nijel Pack added 19 and Miami held off Virginia Tech for a 75-71 victory. Sean Pedulla’s 3-pointer with 21.5 seconds left pulled Virginia Tech within 74-71. The Hokies forced a turnover on the next possession, but MJ Collins missed a potential game-tying 3 with seven seconds to go. Miami (12-4, 3-2 ACC) shot 65% from the floor in the second half.  Pedulla had career highs with 33 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. Lynn Kidd added 16 points for the Hokies (10-6, 2-3).

