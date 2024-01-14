Cleveland and Pack combine for 40 points to help Miami turn back Virginia Tech 75-71

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points, Nijel Pack added 19 and Miami held off Virginia Tech for a 75-71 victory. Sean Pedulla’s 3-pointer with 21.5 seconds left pulled Virginia Tech within 74-71. The Hokies forced a turnover on the next possession, but MJ Collins missed a potential game-tying 3 with seven seconds to go. Miami (12-4, 3-2 ACC) shot 65% from the floor in the second half. Pedulla had career highs with 33 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. Lynn Kidd added 16 points for the Hokies (10-6, 2-3).

