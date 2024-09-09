Clemson’s Swinney says backup LB McCloud out for the season with knee injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says second-string linebacker Kobe McCloud will miss the rest of the season after hurting his right knee in the 22nd-ranked Tigers’ win over Appalachian State last weekend. McCloud was the primary backup for starters Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz, the team’s defensive setup. Swinney said Monday that McCloud would need surgery on his right knee. Swinney said five-star freshman linebacker Sammy Brown and rising sophomore Jamal Anderson will get the chance to fill McCloud’s spot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.