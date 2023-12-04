Clemson’s Swinney hires Luke to coach O-line and Rumph to coach defensive ends

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has hired two new assistant coaches to replace the pair he let go last week.

Matt Luke will take over as the offensive line coach and Chris Rumph will handle defensive ends. They replace offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who were fired on Thursday.

The Board of Trustees approved both hires Monday.

Luke, 47, has 27 years of college coaching experience, including three years as the head coach at Mississippi from 2017-19. He got a three-year deal for $3.275 million.

Rumph, 51, previously worked at Clemson as the defensive line coach from 2006-10 during a 25-year career. He’s spent the past four seasons coaching in the NFL with Houston, Chicago and Minnesota. He got a three-year deal for $3.05 million.

The Tigers (8-4) will face Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.