Clemson’s Lucas Glover and Jack Leggett head group of 10 names to SC Athletic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover, former Clemson baseball coach Jack Leggett and former women’s basketball stars Ivory Latta and Allison Feaster were among 10 named to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Glover has won six times on the PGA Tour, including his only major at Bethpage in 2009. Leggett led Clemson to 21 straight NCAA Tournament trips and six College World Series appearances. Latta helped North Carolina to a pair of Final Fours. Feaster played at Harvard when the Crimson became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a top seed in Stanford in 1998.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.