Clemson’s defense smothers Georgia Tech and Klubnik plays almost mistake free in 42-21 Tigers win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s defense held one of the best offenses in the country to 250 yards and picked off four passes as the Tigers beat Georgia Tech 42-21 on Saturday. Cade Klubnik was 23 of 34 for 205 yards and four touchdowns for Clemson, which won its sixth game to become bowl eligible. Will Shipley returned from a missed game in the concussion protocol to run for 77 yards on 11 carries and catch three passes for 30 yards for Clemson. The Yellow Jackets had just five first downs and 100 yards in the first three quarters. Quarterback King Haynes had by far his worst game of the season, gong 13 of 31 for 129 yards.

