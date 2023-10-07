Clemson’s defense leads way in 17-12 win over Wake Forest, gives Swinney record-tying 165th victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik and Will Shipley ran for touchdowns and Clemson’s defense held Wake Forest in check throughout a 17-12 victory that gave Tigers coach Dabo Swinney a program record-tying 165th win. Clemson won its 15th straight over Wake Forest despite its offense putting up a season low 307 yards. Swinney tied the mark of the late Frank Howard, who was Clemson’s coach for 30 seasons from 1940-69. The team has a week off before Swinney gets his first chance to move in front when they face No. 17 Miami on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.