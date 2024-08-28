Clemson’s Chance: No. 14 Tigers look to change trajectory in opener with No. 1 Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter wants some positive news about the 14th-ranked Tigers’ chances this season. And he knows the best way to get it is with success in the opener against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday. Carter said he’s tired of hearing about Clemson’s problems and that the team is no longer the power program it was from 2015-2020 when it won six straight ACC titles, made the playoffs each year and won national titles after the 2016 and 2018 seasons. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the season won’t end, win or lose against Georgia.

