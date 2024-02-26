Clemson’s Capehart back with team after gun, traffic charges handled through pre-trial intervention

By The Associated Press
FILE - Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) sacks Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. Capehart was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on university property this month. Online records in Pickens County detail that Capehart was arrested Feb. 6. He also was charged with failure to exercise due care in a motor vehicle. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is back with the team after a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm on campus was dropped following a pretrial intervention program. Capehart was arrested and charged earlier this month with having a weapon on school property and failing to exercise due care while operating a motor vehicle. The fifth-year senior was not part of the team as the legal process played out. But the school said Monday that he was back with the Tigers, who open spring workouts on Wednesday.

