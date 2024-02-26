Clemson’s Capehart back with team after gun, traffic charges handled through pre-trial intervention

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is back with the team after a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm on campus was dropped following a pretrial intervention program. Capehart was arrested and charged earlier this month with having a weapon on school property and failing to exercise due care while operating a motor vehicle. The fifth-year senior was not part of the team as the legal process played out. But the school said Monday that he was back with the Tigers, who open spring workouts on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.