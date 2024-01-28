Clemson’s Brownell: Game ‘taken from us’ with late foul call in loss at No. 12 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Clemson came within moments of upsetting No. 12 Duke and winning at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since the 1994-95 season. But the Blue Devils won on two free throws by Tyrese Proctor with 1 second left after a foul call that left coach Brad Brownell frustrated after a chaotic finish. Brownell said the Tigers “had it taken from us” after the 72-71 loss Saturday. Brownell also said the game “shouldn’t be decided like that.” Clemson led by four late in this one before losing multiple turnovers to help open the door for Duke.

