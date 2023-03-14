Clemson’s Bresee continues on NFL path after sister’s death

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee put on a strong face and a good showing for NFL teams at the school’s pro day on Tuesday. Bresee is the 6-foot-5, 298-pound junior who is projected a mid-first-round selection in next month’s draft. His final season at Clemson was impacted by the death of 15-year-old sister Ella and a kidney infection that sapped his strength and scared his family. Bresee’s teammates said he’s shown strength both mentally and physically with the adversity of the past season. Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson are also projected as first-round picks.

